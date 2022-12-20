The "Poland Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Poland is expected to grow by 5.8% to reach EUR 37,125 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Poland remains intact. The construction industry in Poland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 45,194.0 million by 2026.

Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Poland. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Poland Top Cities Construction Data

Poland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Poland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Poland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Poland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Poland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Poland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Poland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Poland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Poland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size forecast in value terms

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Poland.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Poland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3. Poland Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

4. Poland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

5. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

7. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

8. Poland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

9. Office Building Construction Outlook

10. Retail Building Construction Outlook

11. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook

12. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

13. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

14. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook

15. Poland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

16. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

17. Poland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

18. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

19. Infrastructure Construction Outlook

20. Poland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

21. Poland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

22. Poland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

23. Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fygt60

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005596/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900