TaTaTu S.p.A.

TaTaTu S.p.A.: APPROVAL OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 20 DECEMBER 2022



20-Dec-2022

PRESS RELEASE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN TATATU S.P.A.: APPROVAL OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 20 DECEMBER 2022 Rome, December 20, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company") that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), informs that the extraordinary shareholders' meeting was held today which approved the capital increase with the exclusion of the pre-emption right with the issue by the company of 1,325,000 ordinary shares in favour of Anivad Consulting Ltd for a value of 2,650,000 euros. The capital increase will become effective as of the filing of the Notarial minutes with the Italian Companies' Register (within 30 days as of the shareholders' meeting). *** This press release is available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/shareholders-meeting/ *** About TaTaTu TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products. The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com. For more information: Investor relations contacts T.W.I.N for TaTaTu Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417 Simona D'Agostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138 Regulatory filing PDF file



