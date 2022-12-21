Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on December 14, 2022.

The non-brokered private placement consisted of 10,842,000 common shares in the capital of the company that will qualify as flow-through (FT) shares within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of seven cents per FT share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $758,940.

The gross proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration on the James Bay lithium project and will be incurred as Canadian exploration expenditures (CEE), as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The qualifying expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT shares with an effective date on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

The FT Units are subject to a four month hold period expiring on April 21, 2023.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a finder's fee of 867,360 Warrants exercisable at a price of $0.07, for two years, and $60,715 in Cash.

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

