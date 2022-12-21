Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Michael Y. Simpson ("Mr. Simpson") announces that he acquired an aggregate of 624,500 Common shares (the "Offering Shares") in the capital of Woodbridge Resources Ltd. ("Issuer") at a price of $0.02 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $12,490 (the "Offering Acquisition"). Mr. Simpson acquired the Offering Shares pursuant to the closing of the first tranche of a previously announced private placement of a total of 3 million Common shares of the Issuer at a purchase price of $0.02 per share for gross proceeds of $60,000 (the "Offering").

Prior to the Offering Acquisition, Mr. Simpson held 1,647,500 Common Shares of the Issuer. As a result of the Offering Acquisition, Mr. Smith now has beneficial ownership of and / or control or direction over 2,272,000 Common shares of the Issuer, representing 19.87% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Shares. The Common shares were acquired for investment purposes.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Michael Y. Simpson"

Michael Y. Simpson

msimpson@haywood.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148902