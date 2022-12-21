EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Sale of six properties with combined proceeds of $483 million, FY23 trading profit de-risked
Dexus announces the sale of six properties with combined proceeds of $483 million1.
Two of the six properties are trading properties with combined sale proceeds of $145.6 million1, which are expected to contribute approximately $24 million in aggregate pre-tax trading profits across FY23 and FY24. The trading properties are:
In addition, Dexus has settled on the sale of two additional properties, reflecting an average 2.5% discount to book value at 30 June 2022:
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited
1. Reflects net sale price and excludes transaction costs.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About Dexus
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.7 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We directly own $18.4 billion of office, industrial, healthcare and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $44.3 billion of investments in our funds management business which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering outperformance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $17.7 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We consider sustainability (ESG) to be an integral part of our business with the objectives of Leading Cities, Future Enabled Customers, Strong Communities, Thriving People and an Enriched Environment supporting our overarching goal of Sustained Value. Dexus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000
21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dexus Finance Pty Limited
|264 George Street
|2193 Sydney
|Australia
|Phone:
|+61 2 9017 1100
|Fax:
|+61 2 9017 1101
|E-mail:
|ir@dexus.com
|Internet:
|www.dexus.com
|ISIN:
|XS1961891220, XS2487637527
|WKN:
|A2RZHG
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1518305
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1518305 21-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
DEXUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de