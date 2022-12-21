As the 2022 State of Content Marketing Report underscores the importance of brand awareness, HAVOC Elevated introduces a new multimedia branding service for businesses in the health sector.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - HAVOC Elevated, which specializes in digital marketing for medical businesses, has announced the availability of multimedia branding campaigns for medical spas and clinics in the greater La Jolla area.

Multimedia Branding Service For La Jolla Medical Spas Launched By HAVOC Elevated

As part of the new multimedia marketing service, the San Diego-based agency develops branding strategies tailored to the needs of small to medium-sized local businesses. By sharing informative content about their brand, services, or products across various platforms, medical businesses can build brand trust.

"Our multimedia branding service helps local clinics and spas build authority in their market and improve brand awareness," stated HAVOC Elevated founder, Cory Verissimo-Seelman. "We create finely crafted omnichannel marketing assets, which focus on various products, services, features, and problems a business solves," he added.

HAVOC Elevated's multimedia branding packages are available on a monthly basis and developed as a comprehensive marketing solution with an omnichannel approach to brand and authority building. The agency combines AI technology and a team of writers and marketing experts to deliver a DFY branding and reputation marketing solution to medical businesses.

Along with building brand awareness and client trust, the new service improves online visibility and Google ranking. As each multimedia campaign is designed to target specific keywords and locations, owners of local spas and clinics can reach more local clients who are searching for their services.

The agency's branding solution is designed as an effective way for medical clinics to create positive coverage for their brand name and control the online brand narrative - a key factor affecting their overall reputation and authority.

With the launch of its multimedia branding service, HAVOC Elevated is helping La Jolla medical businesses build brand awareness and establish themselves as experts in their field. Founded and led by registered nurse Cory Verissimo-Seelman, the agency provides automated marketing assistants, in addition to content and multimedia branding solutions.

