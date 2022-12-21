Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Project: LYNK
Listing date: 19th December
Key words: Listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website: https://lynkey.com/
About:
LynKey blockchain-powered ecosystem is tokenizing over 8+ billion dollars of premium property/tourism and luxury experiences in Vietnam, Singapore, Australia and other countries in the world. A decentralised platform for property rights to use and tourism utility, powered by the blockchain, for the members.
Project: CRA
Listing date: 20th December
Key words: Gamefi, Initial Listing, BSC
Official Website: https://www.cracle.io/
About:
CRACLE is an innovative Total Metaverse Platform that combines blockchain and various content services. Also, CRACLE introduced a new concept metaverse called 'X2E'. X2E is an abbreviation of 'X to Earn', where 'X' stands for 'infinite scalability'. This is not only P2E (Play to Earn) and M2E (Move to Earn) games or services familiar to existing users, but also L2E (Listen to Earn), S2E (Sleep to Earn), and T2E (Trade to Earn) categories. It is a more comprehensive and progressive metaverse platform than ever before, infinitely expanded. In addition, the CRACLE Token of the CRACLE project is a coin specialized for WEB 3.0 so that anyone can easily use X2E.
Project: FLAG
Listing date: 20th December
Key words: Media, Listed on Bitmart, P2B, Polygon
Official Website: flagtoken.net
About:
FLAG is is official crypto token for Flag Media and the Flag Media partner network. Flag Media is the parent company of CryptoTimesRegister.com, GlobalBusinessDaily.com, PRDailyWire.com, CEOExtra.com, EmpireStories.com, and more than 50 other online news sources and magazines. Flag Media is building FLAGMART, a commerce portal where business vendors and individual users can meet buyers and offer products, services, gifts cards, events, and experiences using FLAG tokens.
Project: NGR
Listing date: 21st December
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Klay
Official Website: https://ngr.bizmarvel.co.kr/kr/views/index.htmlteam
About:
The Bizmarble Foundation project is a carbon-neutral technology that combines offline carbon dioxide decomposition reduction technology with an online carbon data monitoring platform. We have successfully completed the demonstration at the Resource Circulation Center of a medium-sized company in Korea, and the demonstration of the Resource Circulation Center in Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do will be operational soon. Although carbon-neutral technologies around the world are concentrated on CCUS (Carbon Capture and Storage Utilization), Bizmarble utilizes CCUD (Carbon Decomposition Reduction Utilization) technology and solutions. Our goal is to become a leading company in the B2B and B2C markets.
Project: DEXO
Listing date: 21st December
Key words: Others, Listed on Pancake, BSC
Official Website: https://dexo.org
About:
DEXO is the native BEP-20 Token that fuels the entire Dexo eco system. It acts as both a "Utility and Dexo Governance" Token.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 12th December to 18th December 2022
Name: HMT
Weekly gain: 43%
Official Website: https://www.humanprotocol.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hmt/usdt
Name: IMPT
Weekly gain: 56%
Official Website: https://www.impt.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/impt/usdt
Name: PPC
Weekly gain: 40%
Official Website: http://paypointcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ppc/usdt
Name: LL
Weekly gain: 1666%
Official Website: https://lightlink.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ll/usdt
Name: NIMB
Official Website: https://nimbusplatform.io/zh/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nimb/usdt
Name: TOKAMAK
Official Website: https://tokamak.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tokamak/usdt
Name: SFUSD
Official Website: https://sfusd.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sfusd/usdt
