21.12.2022
CoinShares Group: Proposal from the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, proposes the re-election of board members Daniel Masters, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Carsten Køppen, Johan Lundberg, Christine Rankin and Viktor Fritzén. Daniel Masters is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

CoinShares Logo

CEO as a board member

The Nomination Committee has assessed that it benefits CoinShares that Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO, co-founder and shareholder in the Company, also serves as a board member and therefore proposes re-election of Jean-Marie Mognetti. According to the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance, a maximum of one board member elected at the Annual General Meeting may be engaged in the company's management or in the management of its subsidiaries. This position is most often occupied by the CEO. The Nomination Committee views it as particularly important that Mr Mognetti's extensive experience and unique knowledge of CoinShares and its operations, as well as the global crypto market, be ensured on the Board.

Composition and independence of the Board

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board consists of six members, of which four of the members are independent in relation to the company's management and major owners.

The Nomination Committee's motivated statement, together with the Nomination Committee's other proposals, will be published prior to the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 31 May 2023. Information about the Nomination Committee is available at coinshares.com/governance.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502126/CoinShares_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proposal-from-the-nomination-committee-of-coinshares-international-limited-301707606.html

