CoinShares International Limited: CoinShares Resolves on Dividend Distribution for the financial year 2025

12 March 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | As announced on 17 February 2026, CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global asset manager specialising in digital assets, the Board had resolved to pay a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of US Dollars ("USD") 0.33 per share, equating to approximately USD 21.5 million in advance of the proposed business combination.

Under the policy, the Company aims to return to shareholders by way of annual dividend of between 20% and 40% of the Group's annual total comprehensive income, excluding currency translation differences.

Consistent with the policy, the Board of the Company today announces that it has resolved to declare and pay an annual dividend in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2025 of USD 0.33 per ordinary share, amounting to approximately USD 21.5 million to be paid from the Group's reserves. The dividend to holders of ordinary shares will be made Great British Pounds ("GBP") and subsequently, before distribution to shareholders who hold ordinary shares via Euroclear Sweden, converted to Swedish Krona ("SEK") at prevailing rates at the time of distribution.

The key dates for the annual dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date Total Dividend per share 16 March 2026 17 March 2026 20 March 2026 USD 0.33

In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, the payment is subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Group by its Board.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

