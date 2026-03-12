CoinShares International Limited has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the registration of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, which is expected to occur on March 31, 2026.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in CoinShares International Limited, conditional upon the registration of the scheme of arrangement.

Short name: CS ISIN code: JE00BLD8Y945 Order book ID: 219191

Trading in the shares will proceed normally through March 20, 2026, and will be suspended on March 23, 2026.

Conditional upon registration of the scheme of arrangement, the shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm on March 31, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.