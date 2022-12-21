Yara International ASA: Updated Yara Fertilizer Industry Handbook published

Oslo, 21 December 2022: Yara has today released an updated version of its Fertilizer Industry Handbook containing information about the fertilizer market and industry. The Yara Fertilizer Industry Handbook is a tool for analysts, investors and others who would like to understand the fertilizer industry and in particular the parts most relevant for Yara.

The Yara Fertilizer Industry Handbook 2022 can be downloaded here: Reports and presentations | Yara International



About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.



To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

