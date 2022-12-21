JAKARTA, Dec 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia emphasized the need for collaboration to achieve the blue economy and green economy concepts among the members of the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum."Next year (in 2023), through the head of state level meeting, we hope the joint commitment of island and archipelagic nations around the world (which are the members of the AIS Forum) will encourage Indonesia to realize its vision as the world's maritime axis," Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Marine Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said here on Tuesday.The AIS Forum, which was initiated in 2018, has held four ministerial-level meetings so far to encourage commitment and discussion between archipelagic and island countries to establish concrete cooperation and collaboration on improving their economy and protecting the marine environment.Additionally, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi reminded member countries of AIS Forum to be able to synergize with other global initiatives. "We must have the same spirit, namely the spirit of collaboration, because we can only overcome various global challenges if the world is united, not divided," Marsudi said.Then, Marsudi added, the AIS Forum should strengthen its commitments to solve common problems in managing the oceans.In 2023, Indonesia will host the AIS Summit which will be a part of efforts to realize the country's vision to become a global maritime axis. Indonesia and other archipelagic and island nations on the AIS Forum reiterated to increase commitments and efforts to tackle the danger of climate crisis by strengthening collaboration in the blue economy."When we talk about the green economy, we talk about carbon. A coastline is one of the biggest carbon sinks through mangroves and corals," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.The Indonesian government also committed to achieving Net Zero Emissions (NZE) in 2060 which is expected to grow the investment potential in the blue economy, green economy, and circular economy sectors. Lahadalia also emphasized efforts to protect and restore the wealth of marine resources, including planting mangroves, protecting coral reefs, and preserving marine life.Indonesia is currently intensifying the implementation of the blue economy and green economy in its investment and development program including the development project for the New National Capital City (IKN).The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy hoped the city would be able to create an inclusive and sustainable national economic transformation by utilizing digital infrastructure and implementing a green economy. "Thus, the development of IKN is expected to be a new basic in creating the inclusive and sustainable national economic transformation through business modernization, digital infrastructure improvement that implements the green economy and blue economy," Muhadjir said. The Minister said the new capital city is a national identity and the driver for the Indonesian economy in the future.According to the data of IKN.go.id, there will be six economic clusters in IKN including Clean Technology Industry Cluster, Integrated Pharmaceutical Industry Cluster, Sustainable Agriculture Industry, Ecotourism and Health Tourism Cluster, Chemical Products and Byproducts Cluster, as well as Low Carbon Energy Cluster. Besides, there will be two supporting clusters derived from the 21st Century Education Cluster, and Smart City and Industry 4.0 Centre.--AntaraSource: Archipelagic and Island States Forum (AIS Forum)Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.