Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Lisa Roobottom as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Paul Mackintosh as Chief Health, Safety, Environment, Quality, Risk and Sustainability Officer ("Chief HSE, Risk & Sustainability Officer"), effective on the on the 30th day January, 2023 and 6th day of February, 2023 respectively. Lisa and Paul will be members of GMG's senior executive leadership team reporting to, and working closely with, CEO Craig Nicol.

Lisa Roobottom has a career in the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries spanning approximately 30 years, working in a number of roles include Refinery Operations Manager and National Health, Safety & Environment Manager at various companies including Caltex, Ampol, Australian Laboratory Services and, most recently, Alpha HPA.

Paul Mackintosh has over 20 years of experience in fulfilling senior roles in the Health, Safety and Environment function. Mr Mackintosh has worked for large organisations in the mining, energy, manufacturing and oil and gas industries including senior positions at Arrow Energy, Origin Energy, Brickworks and Caltex, as well as with Coles Myer retail and energy divisions.

GMG's current COO, Sheena Ward, has successfully overseen both roles as COO and Chief HSE, Risk & Sustainability Officer through GMG's recent development phase. With GMG's growth plans currently underway, the Company has deemed it appropriate to now divide the roles. Sheena will be primarily responsible for onboarding both Lisa and Paul, after which Sheena intends on transitioning out of the Company to spend more time with her family.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I am very pleased to see Lisa and Paul join the GMG team. Their capability and experience will add to maturing and progressing the Company. I also want to thank Sheena for her extreme dedication to lead and manage the operations team including production, supply chain and health, safety and environment team members through the last two years of growth and we all wish her the very best for her next opportunity that aligns with her goals to spend more time with her family."

GMG's Chair Guy Outen stated, "I look forward to welcoming Lisa and Paul to the leadership team at GMG to help drive the next stage of the Company's growth. The Board and I also want to thank Sheena for her very important contributions to the company in establishing the foundations for successful production and health, safety and environment activities that we are confident will serve the Company well hereafter. We all wish her the very best with her family and with whatever she chooses to do in the future."

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this and other sources of low input cost graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the growing energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is pursuing opportunities for GMG graphene enhanced products, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils.

www.graphenemg.com

