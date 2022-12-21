Mobilum Technologies Inc.: Mobilum Technologies Announces Project Funding

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, and the first solution provider of Fiat-to-Dex Tokens rails, is pleased to announce it has received project funding from one of the major credit card networks in the amount of €40,000.

Under the terms of the agreement, this funding represents an investment in Mobilum proposed product for the purpose of increasing credit card usage in Poland. According to the network's funding program, funding will be up to €75,000 in total towards Mobilum's proposed project development. Mobilum's proposed new product development will introduce a new Mobilum branded mobile wallet, Mobilum Pay.

The first stage of Mobilum Pay's development combines Mobilum's fiat to crypto onramp solution along with a debit card offering from one of the globe's largest credit card networks. Mobilum Pay's vision is to ultimately provide payment accounts in multiple currencies, debit card issuing capabilities as well as money transferring via the network's money sending to name but a few of the functionalities under development. The development of Mobilum Pay is well underway and its initial launch is projected by Q4 of this year.

"It is an honor to have gained the trust and confidence from one of the World's largest credit card networks in the form of project funding. We see this investment as another endorsement for Mobilum's ability to develop partnership with leaders in the global payment industry and its ability to deliver innovative solutions to the marketplace.", comments Mobilum Technologies CEO Steven LaBella.?

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM)(OTC:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to www.mobilum.com .

