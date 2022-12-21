Australian startup Syenta has developed a 3D printer capable of printing highly complex and functional electronics like photovoltaics, batteries, sensors and more, promising to do so in ways that are faster, cheaper and use less energy.From pv magazine Australia Australian National University (ANU) spinoff Syenta has just completed a $2.46 million seed funding raise to help deliver its 3D electronics printers to first customers. After working on the product for the last three years, co-founder and CEO Jekaterina Viktorova tells pv magazine Australia the startup will shortly be seeking feedback ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...