Gen Donates One Million Meals to Fight Food Insecurity

People across the globe are facing the largest food crisis in modern history. With the changing climate, the effects of war and conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cost of goods, food insecurity has soared in the last few years[1], and more people are hungry than ever before.

Food insecurity isn't just a lack of food, it is a consistent lack of food, which prevents one from having a healthy or prosperous life because of their economic situation[2]. According to the World Food Programme, as many as 828 million people go to bed hungry every night. Since 2019, the number of those facing acute food insecurity has nearly tripled, from 135 million to 354 million. And within that population, 49 million people are teetering on the edge of famine.[3]

Though this problem isn't new, since 2014, the prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity has steadily increased, leaving nearly one in three people in the world without access to adequate food in 2020. Even with improved focus from certain nations and nonprofits, it is estimated that 660 million people could still face hunger in 2030. And the problem is universal. In 2019, the cost of a healthy diet was unattainable for around 3 billion people, which included every single region in the world.[4]

Gen is taking action and donating more than 1.1 million meals to help feed people in need this December and January. We are donating $172,000, across multiple trusted organizations that have long been fighting insecurity.

In the United States, the money will be going to Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the country. Feeding America partners with food banks, food pantries, and local food programs to access people facing hunger, while advocating for policies that can create long-term solutions to hunger.

In India, Save the Children India creates projects and interventions designed to improve the lives of underprivileged children. Through their Health & Nutrition support program, we'll be able to provide more than 165,000 meals, which complements our year round support of Save the Children focused on providing digital safety education to underserved children[5].

We're also working with two NGOs across Europe, including The European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) and People in Need. FEBA is a network of over 340 food banks prevent waste and reduce food insecurity, working in tandem with almost 46,000 charitable organizations. In total, FEBA has aided 11.8 million people who were deprived of adequate and healthy meals.[6]

People in Need, based in the Czech Republic, provides immediate humanitarian aid, and supports child education, vulnerable communities, and support human rights. In 2021, the organization provided more than 300,000 people with improved access to health care and nutrition.[7] Our grant to People in Need will be used to help mitigate the cost of living crisis in the Czech Republic.

With our donation, these organizations will be able to further cut into the staggering rise of food insecurity and help many people in many ways. In addition to providing sustenance, diet can affect mood, focus, sleep, general health, and a child's capacity for learning.

The children, families, and people affected by food insecurity need our help. We think one million meals is a great place to start and encourage you to join us by donating this holiday season.

