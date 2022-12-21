Forza Innovations Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Denver Dumpster LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Forza Innovations Inc. ("Forza" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:FORZ) today announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Denver Dumpster LLC ("Denver Dumpster") of Iron Station, North Carolina. Forza will incorporate a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the State of North Carolina ("NewCo") and fund the initial working capital needs of NewCo. Denver Dumpster will transfer its assets and business contracts to the NewCo. Further details of will be set forth in a Formal Agreement to be entered into in the coming weeks.

Denver Dumpster is Charlotte's fastest growing roll-off dumpster and waste hauling company and was founded by Air Force Veteran Bradley Robinson. Bradley has over 25 years of hands-on experience in the waste & recycling industry. This start-up company was launched in the midst of the pandemic and in less than 2 years has gone from servicing one general contractor to now servicing a wide variety of customers to include residential and commercial accounts, including numerous multi-year contracts with several national home builders to handle all of their new construction waste.

By vertically integrating with Forza and it's other wholly owned subsidiary Sustainable Origins it will give Denver Dumpster the resources necessary to rapidly expand its business. Bradley will transition into a Senior Leadership role at Forza to focus on business growth for all business sectors.

Johnny Forzani, President of Forza comments, "Acquiring Denver Dumpster is one of the final steps in propelling our company to the next level. Over the last year we have been steadily growing our oil collection business, while simultaneously looking for new possible revenue streams that are synergistic with our core. A prime example is our newly completed and operational fabrication shop which ultimately, will go hand and hand with this latest acquisition."

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ), is in the health-tech wearable performance business. Its offices are based in San Diego, California and houses an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

