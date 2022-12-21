The Flemish government will halve the solar panels premium from a maximum of €1,500 ($1,594) in 2022 to €750 from Jan. 1, 2023. It will also end the home battery premium earlier than initially announced, from April 2023. The premium for heat pump boilers, on the other hand, will be retroactively doubled.The government of Belgium's Flanders region will halve the solar PV premium for residential installations from Jan. 1, 2023. The scheme was introduced in January 2021, after the region's net metering scheme ended, and it currently offers a premium of up to €1,500. For solar panels commissioned ...

