Belmont Capital's model provides clients with a custom-tailored plan to reduce the amount of taxes paid going into retirement.

Belmont, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Belmont Capital Advisors unveiled their strategic approach that helps families limit the amount of taxes they pay when going into retirement. The team focuses on ensuring that assets are placed in specific accounts that can benefit from no or very little taxes owed in addition to creating a safe and consistent approach to retirement planning based on their current income and assets and adjusting as those change.

"A lot of advisors, especially the large, corporate firms, focus solely on investments, but that's only about 20 percent of what goes into an efficient plan," said Roop. "Our team focuses on the entire financial picture when preparing for retirement, which is how we can limit the amount of taxes owed and put together a stress-free plan for our clients' lives in retirement. There's more than just investments, there's account tie-in, legacy planning, long-term care planning, and creating an effective income plan. We handle it all so our clients don't have to worry."





Joseph Patrick Roop

In their strategy, Belmont Capital utilizes a three-point plan to maximize tax savings for their clients heading toward retirement.

Joseph Patrick Roop and his team start with ensuring assets are placed in tax-limiting accounts where clients can benefit from paying little to no taxes.

Secondly, the team and client create a custom income plan so clients know where money should be withdrawn from to limit taxes due and maximize their savings along with discussing Roth accounts, social security and reviewing pre-taxable retirement accounts.

Lastly, ongoing tax-related conversations between advisor and client educate clients on the direction of their accounts and what is at stake with their money.

To see how Belmont Capital can lower taxes due in retirement, schedule a virtual or phone meeting today at belmont-capital.com. Learn more about CEO Joseph Patrick Roop at josephpatrickroop.com.

About Belmont Capital Advisors

Founded in 2009, Belmont Capital Advisors is a financial advising firm led by the leadership of Joseph Patrick Roop. The company was founded in 2009 and has grown as an independent firm with solutions ranging from wealth management to retirement planning. Belmont Capital Advisors rejects the traditional "hands-off" method that big-name firms use because they feel a personal approach is the best way to reach their client's goals in retirement.

Investment advisory services are offered through Fusion Capital Management, an SEC- registered investment advisor. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration is not an endorsement of the firm by the commission and does not mean that the advisor has attained a specific level of skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss.

Media Contact:

Joseph Patrick Roop

jp@belmontusa.com

belmont-capital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148680