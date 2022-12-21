Committee's decision on Danske Bank A/S

On 20 December 2022, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to give a warning to Danske Bank A/S for non-compliance of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Member Rules clauses 3.1.2 and 5.8.1., chapter Rules for Clearing and Settlement of Stock Exchange Transactions clauses 1.2 and 1.6. According to clause 3.1.2. of Member Rules, the Nasdaq rules and regulations shall be binding on Members commencing on the date on which membership is granted provided that the Member has entered into the Membership Agreement with the Exchange. Clause 5.8.1. of Member Rules states 2-day settlement schedule (T+2) for the delivery to exchange transactions. According to clause 1.2. of Rules for Clearing and Settlement of Stock Exchange Transactions, the settlement of exchange transactions shall mean execution of obligations arising from exchange transactions by transfers of securities and money, according to the conditions of the exchange transactions executed by the Members on the basis of the settlement details submitted by the Members to the registrar the Estonian Register of Securities (Depository) and the execution of operations by the Exchange necessary for clearing and settling the transactions. Clause 1.6. states that the clearing and settlement of exchange transactions shall be effected on the settlement date of the transaction (S). The settlement date of an exchange transaction shall be determined according to the rules for the use of the trading system. In case of automatic order matching, the settlement date of the transaction shall be the second exchange day (T+2) following the transaction date (T). In October 2022, a total of 65 transactions entered by Danske Bank A/S were matched in the trading system with shares traded on the Exchange in the total settlement amount of 21,009.01 euros, with settlement dates in the period from October 6 to October 28, 2022. Of these transactions, 44 were settled on November 4 and 21 were settled on November 7. According to Danske Bank A/S' explanations, the transmission of the instructions necessary for the settlement of transactions was delayed due to the assessment of the need for the possible application of a financial sanction, but Danske Bank A/S did not inform the settlement agent and the Exchange about the delay. The Committee found that Danske Bank A/S has not fulfilled the obligation arising from the rules and regulations to settle exchange transactions within the settlement cycle T+2, i.e. was not compliant with rules and regulations chapter Member Rules clauses 3.1.2 and 5.8.1., chapter Rules for Clearing and Settlement of Stock Exchange Transactions clauses 1.2 and 1.6. While the delay on the part of Danske Bank A/S regarding the assessment of the possible application of the financial sanction in the light of many new sanctions may be understandable, the delay in notifying the settlement agent and the Exchange is not acceptable. In the opinion of the Committee, the non-compliance with obligations has been proven by the circumstances identified during the supervisory procedure carried out by the Exchange, the non-compliance is not fully excusable, and there are sufficient grounds for the application of legal remedies under the Exchange's competence. Therefore, based on all the circumstances, including explanations and confirmation from Danske Bank A/S to supplement its internal processes, the Committee limited itself to issuing a warning to the Member. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com