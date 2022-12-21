Anzeige
WKN: A2QEA9 ISIN: NO0010713936 Ticker-Symbol: 6I4 
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2022 | 16:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Zaptec ASA, on First North NOK (687/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Zaptec ASA, shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from December 22, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      ZAPo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010713936      
Order book ID:    278667         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
