Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
WKN: A2DJ60 ISIN: SE0009495559 
21.12.22
0,012 Euro
-0,028
-69,00 %
Gesundheitswesen
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Chordate Medical Holding AB (688/22)

With effect from December 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Chordate Medical
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including January 03, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CMH TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019174848              
Order book ID:  278659                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from December 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Chordate
Medical Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CMH BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019174855              
Order book ID:  278660                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
