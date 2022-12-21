Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Chordate Medical Holding AB (688/22)

With effect from December 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Chordate Medical Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 03, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CMH TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174848 Order book ID: 278659 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Chordate Medical Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CMH BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174855 Order book ID: 278660 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB