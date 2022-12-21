Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Adds New Vertical, Club Management, With the Acquisition of T-Innova

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of T-Innova, an industry leader in software management solutions for Multi-Sports Centers in Spain and Columbia.

For almost 30 years, T-Innova has been an innovator in multi-sports centers solutions. Known by their customers and partners for their smart growth, adaptability solutions and customer service, T-Innova offers a suite of products ranging from full commercial sports management software to sports business intelligence.

"My goal was to sell the company to someone sharing our same values and commitment to our customers and personnel," said T-Innova Founder & CEO, Ronald van Ginkel. "As another certified Great Place to Work, Valsoft will bring know-how, tools and resources to carry on our legacy."

With this latest acquisition, T-Innova becomes the first company to launch Valsoft's presence in the Club Management Vertical. T-Innova will now have the chance to strengthen its market presence through additional resources and expertise. The T-Innova management team will stay on board to maintain its excellent reputation among clients as the company grows.

"We are extremely excited to enter the vibrant club management vertical with our newest addition T-Innova, said Alvaro Prieto, VP and Managing Director at Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corporation. "We, alongside the top-class management team currently in place at Aspire Spain's portfolio, will double down on Barcelona's privileged software ecosystem and carry-on T-Innova's legacy in serving our customers as a long-term technology partner, while exceeding their expectations in the quality of our product and services."

About T-Innova:

In 1993, T-Innova, and their flagship product DeporWin, was born. Their decision to computerize the management of sports facilities has paid off after 30 years of growth and innovation. Both public and private companies, in Spain and abroad, trust DeporWin to carry out the comprehensive management of their sports centers.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, and Elisa Marcon, Paralegal and by external counsel Luis Marimon Prats of Marimon Abogados in Spain. T-Innova was represented by Josep Enrich of Bartolome & Briones.

