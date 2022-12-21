The "Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022, By Type of Product, By Mode of Sale, By Type of Use, By Operation Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household type vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow from $40.07 billion in 2021 to $44.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to reach $62.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Upright vacuum cleaners have a large carpet suction area and a high capacity. The various operation modes of vacuum cleaners include a self-drive, remote control that is used as floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner and pool vacuum cleaner. The products are sold through offline and online modes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market in the forecast period. There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases. This has led to an increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners.

According to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks. Increase in awareness for hygiene coupled with the rise in disposable income is driving the market for household vacuum cleaners.

Rising awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption, and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of vacuum cleaners is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period. Several factors such as increasing internet penetration led to an increase in awareness about the consumption of energy, rising cost of energy and adverse effects associated with the usage of several household appliances such as vacuum cleaners.

Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

In September 2021, Advent International, an America-based private equity firm acquired a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Ltd for ?4,400 crores ($596.8 million). Through this acquisition, Advent aimed to become India's home-grown consumer durables champion. Eureka Forbes Ltd is an India-based consumer goods company.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type of Product: Upright; Canister; Central; Robotic; Drum; Wet/Dry; Other

2) By Mode of Sale: Offline; Online

3) By Type of Use: Floor Vacuum Cleaner; Window Vacuum Cleaner; Pool Vacuum Cleaner

4) By Operation Mode: Self-Drive; Remote Control

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics

3. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Household Vacuum Cleaners

5. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth

6. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation

7. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

9. China Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

10. India Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

11. Japan Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

12. Australia Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

13. Indonesia Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

14. South Korea Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

15. Western Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

16. UK Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

17. Germany Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

18. France Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

19. Eastern Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

20. Russia Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

21. North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

22. USA Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

23. South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

24. Brazil Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

25. Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

26. Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

27. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

29. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Miele Cie. KG

Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd.

Dyson Ltd.

Bissell Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics

BISSELL

Nilfisk

Bosch

SEB

Oreck

Hoover

Sanitaire

Rubbermaid

Numatic

Karcher

Midea

Goodway

Fimap

Columbus

Truvox International

Pacvac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i65ewr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005460/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900