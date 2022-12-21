The "Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022, By Type of Product, By Mode of Sale, By Type of Use, By Operation Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global household type vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow from $40.07 billion in 2021 to $44.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to reach $62.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.
Upright vacuum cleaners have a large carpet suction area and a high capacity. The various operation modes of vacuum cleaners include a self-drive, remote control that is used as floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner and pool vacuum cleaner. The products are sold through offline and online modes.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the household vacuum cleaner market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market in the forecast period. There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases. This has led to an increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners.
According to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks. Increase in awareness for hygiene coupled with the rise in disposable income is driving the market for household vacuum cleaners.
Rising awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption, and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of vacuum cleaners is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period. Several factors such as increasing internet penetration led to an increase in awareness about the consumption of energy, rising cost of energy and adverse effects associated with the usage of several household appliances such as vacuum cleaners.
Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.
In September 2021, Advent International, an America-based private equity firm acquired a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Ltd for ?4,400 crores ($596.8 million). Through this acquisition, Advent aimed to become India's home-grown consumer durables champion. Eureka Forbes Ltd is an India-based consumer goods company.
Reasons to Purchase
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies
- Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis
- Identify growth segments for investment
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market
- Understand customers based on the latest market research findings
- Benchmark performance against key competitors
- Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type of Product: Upright; Canister; Central; Robotic; Drum; Wet/Dry; Other
2) By Mode of Sale: Offline; Online
3) By Type of Use: Floor Vacuum Cleaner; Window Vacuum Cleaner; Pool Vacuum Cleaner
4) By Operation Mode: Self-Drive; Remote Control
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics
3. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Household Vacuum Cleaners
5. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth
6. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation
7. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
9. China Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
10. India Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
11. Japan Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
12. Australia Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
13. Indonesia Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
14. South Korea Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
15. Western Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
16. UK Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
17. Germany Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
18. France Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
19. Eastern Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
20. Russia Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
21. North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
22. USA Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
23. South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
24. Brazil Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
25. Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
26. Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
27. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market
29. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AB Electrolux
- Miele Cie. KG
- Samsung Electronics Co.
- Ltd.
- Dyson Ltd.
- Bissell Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Haier Group Corporation
- LG Electronics
- BISSELL
- Nilfisk
- Bosch
- SEB
- Oreck
- Hoover
- Sanitaire
- Rubbermaid
- Numatic
- Karcher
- Midea
- Goodway
- Fimap
- Columbus
- Truvox International
- Pacvac
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i65ewr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005460/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900