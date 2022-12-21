Private Landowners and Family-Owned Forests Can Now Be ATFS Certified by SCS Global Services

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / SCS Global Services (SCS), the United States' premier third-party certifier of forestry management claims since 1991, announced today that it is now accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to offer certification to the American Tree Farm System Standard (ATFS). ATFS certification enables family-owned forests and private landowners in the US to demonstrate that their forest management practices conform to rigorous environmental standards.

ATFS is endorsed by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), which enables supply chains and companies sourcing products from ATFS certified woodlands to receive recognition in international markets. ATFS certified woodlands are a principal source of fiber for chain-of-custody programs under PEFC internationally and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) in the US and Canada.

"We are excited to expand our existing portfolio of responsible forestry certifications to include the American Tree Farm System," said Maggie Schwartz, SCS' Managing Director of Natural Resources. "ATFS certification allows landowners of smaller stands to showcase their commitment to sustainable forest management and participate in the chain of custody programs of PEFC and SFI."

ATFS provides three options to achieve certification:

an individual third-party certificate

an independently managed group program

a State Tree Farm Program

ATFS certified projects range in size from 10 and 10,000 acres of woodlands.

To learn more about ATFS certification through SCS, click here. SCS also offers certifications to SFI and Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) forest management standards, as well as chain of custody certification for products under SFI, PEFC and FSC.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com.

About the American Forest Foundation

The American Forest Foundation (AFF), a forest conservation organization, works on the ground with families, partners, and elected officials to promote stewardship and keep our forests healthy. America's family forests are vital for producing clean water and air, wildlife habitat, and sustainable wood supplies. AFF's signature program, the American Tree Farm System® is the country's largest sustainable woodland program with a network of more than 70,000 family forest owners managing nearly 19 million acres of forestland. Learn more: www.forestfoundation.org

