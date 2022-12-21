Oak Brook Medical Group, Ltd.: Oak Brook Medical Group Discusses CDC's Recommendation of Spinal Manipulation to Reduce Dependency on Pain Medications

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Helping patients regain quality of life through innovative and effective pain management, Oak Brook Medical is the premier provider of pain management services throughout Northern Illinois.

Focused on treating acute and chronic pain, its integrated team of expertly trained medical doctors, physical therapists, massage therapists, and chiropractors, work together to provide holistic solutions to pain.

This quarter, the pain clinic discusses the effectiveness of Spinal Manipulation as a means to lower dependency on pain medications, and the CDC's recommendation of this mode of treatment to reduce opioid use.

Pain Might Be Inevitable, But Suffering Isn't

Since its inception, Oak Brook Medical Group and its talented team of medical professionals have been helping patients reclaim their lives and achieve a higher quality of life.

According to the Journal of Vital Health Statistics, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons American adults seek out medical treatment. Linked to a broad range of mental and physical conditions, chronic pain is an often-debilitating condition that severely impacts quality of life.

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it is estimated that chronic pain affects between 11-40% of the US adult population, acting as a catalyst for the use of prescription painkillers across the nation.

According to the CDC, spinal manipulation holds hope for those suffering, and as an effective means to reduce dependency on opioids and other prescription painkillers.

Spinal Manipulation to Treat Chronic Pain

What is Spinal Manipulation?

Spinal manipulation is a specialized medical technique whereby medical practitioners apply controlled pressure and thrusts to the spine, either by use of hand or with the assistance of specialized devices. These thrusts vary in force, manipulating the joint further past its natural range of motion.

This technique is most typically performed by licensed chiropractors, osteopathic physicians, or physical therapists as a treatment for sciatica, lower back pain, headaches, neck pain, chronic pain, and musculoskeletal conditions.

The CDC's Recommendation

In November of 2022, the CDC updated its Clinical Practice Guideline for the prescription of opioids as a means of pain management. With this new update, the CDC recommends that clinicians seek to help patients manage pain through the use of non-invasive, non-pharmacological approaches before considering opioids.

Systematic scientific evidence and clinical research reveal that spinal manipulation is a promising non-invasive treatment that yields significant results in pain management and reduction, improving the quality of life for patients without the need for invasive surgical procedures, or strong doses of opioids. These findings echo those of the rationale adopted by the Illinois Chiropractic Society.

Responsible Pain Management

Oak Brook Medical believes in responsible pain management solutions, utilizing a wide range of nonpharmacologic and non-invasive approaches to combat acute and chronic pain, improving both function and comfortability without the risk of serious harm to the patient.

The American College of Physicians (ACP) takes a similar approach, recommending that, "nonpharmacologic treatment with superficial heat, massage, acupuncture, or spinal manipulation as a cornerstone of treatment for acute low back pain" while the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) suggests acupressure to improve pain and function and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation to reduce pain in patients with acute musculoskeletal injuries" (Ilchiro.org, 2022).

Oak Brook Medical Group: A Better Solution to Pain Management and Relief

Conveniently located at 2603 W 22nd Street, Suite 22, Oak Brook, IL, Oak Brook Medical Group offers a broad range of treatment and rehabilitative options to reduce, eliminate and/or manage pain.

Staffed by a talented team of dedicated medical professionals fluent in English, Spanish, and Polish, their team has a true passion for helping patients take back control of their health and lives.

Utilizing state-of-the-art medical technology and equipment, combined with leading-edge therapies and treatments, they take a comprehensive and holistic approach to treating a wide range of conditions.

Providers at Oak Brook Medical Group approach care from a holistic standpoint so that patients can improve their overall health. With expanded knowledge on nutrition, personal fitness, and ways to manage pain, patients are expected to walk away from Oak Brook Medical Group with a newfound feeling of health and wellness.

Conditions Treated Include:

Neck pain

Pinched nerve

Sciatica

Knee pain

Lower back pain

Headache

Herniated disc

Whiplash

Auto Injuries

Chronic pain

And more…

