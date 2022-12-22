RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) Holding(s) in Company 22-Dec-2022 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Avalon UK Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Road Town

Country of registered office (if applicable)

BVI

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 7.360000 0.000000 7.360000 6120609 or reached Position of previous 5.540000 0.000000 5.540000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 6120609 7.360000 Sub Total 8.A 6120609 7.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Theodore W Avalon UK 5.540000 5.540000% King Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Hong Kong

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 210709 EQS News ID: 1520055 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520055&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2022 04:58 ET (09:58 GMT)