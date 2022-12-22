Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get a rebate on trading fees.





It is understood that MEXC's broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC's brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.

According to the relevant project manager, a MEXC broker can enjoy the following advantages: Obtain a rebate on trading fees when the monthly spot trading volume reaches a certain amount, and this is an industry-leading level advantage; Enjoy customized solutions such as the platform for placing orders on behalf of customers or trading platform with its own brands. You can enjoy MEXC's customized solutions and professional technical services. MEXC will provide great API functions in terms of technical aspects according to the personalized needs of brokers.

According to the comprehensive data of CoinMarkeCap, Coingecko and MEXC, MEXC currently supports more than 170 cryptocurrency futures trades, more than 1700 cryptocurrency spot trades, and more than 350 cryptocurrency ETF trades, covering all Web3 sectors such as the public blockchain, cross-chain, DeFi, GameFi, DAO, Meme, etc. MEXC is the trading platform with the most listed cryptocurrencies and the fastest listing speed of popular cryptocurrencies.

In addition, among the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market value, MEXC's liquidity has reached the world's leading level. By taking advantage of liquidity and market depth, MEXC can help brokers improve their business and earn rebates from trading fees as well as provide them with one-stop technical services and customized solutions.

MEXC is the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, and more. MEXC currently serves more than 10 million users worldwide and embraces the philosophy of "Users first, MEXC's Changing for you". Visit the website and blog for more information, and follow MEXC Global and M-Ventures & Labs.

