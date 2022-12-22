Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 22
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 21 December 2022 was 130.00p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
22 December 2022
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de