The "Finland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NFT industry in Finland is expected to grow by 45.3% on an annual basis to reach US$210.7 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.1% during 2022-2028.

The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$210.7 million in 2022 to reach US$1017.6 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Finland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Finland NFT Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.2 Finland NFT Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.3 Finland NFT Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3 Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Finland NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.3 Finland NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.4 Finland NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.5 Finland NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.6 Finland NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.7 Finland NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.8 Finland NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.3 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Music Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.4 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.5 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Memes GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.6 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5 Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Finland NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Finland NFT Currency Ethereum Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.3 Finland NFT Currency Solana Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.4 Finland NFT Currency Avalanche Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.5 Finland NFT Currency Polygon Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.6 Finland NFT Currency BSC Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.7 Finland NFT Currency Flow Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.8 Finland NFT Currency WAX Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.9 Finland NFT Currency Ronin Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.10 Finland NFT Other Currencies Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6 Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Finland NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Finland NFT Primary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6.3 Finland NFT Secondary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7 Finland User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 2028

7.1 Finland Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7.2 Finland Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 2028

7.3 Finland Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx5h67

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005313/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900