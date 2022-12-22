Widespread industry recognition celebrates firm's growing global footprint and product innovation

DriveWealth, LLC, a global fintech investment rail and pioneer in fractional investing, today announced that following its milestone year of rapid global expansion, customer growth, and product innovation, the company has been recognized for its achievements as the category leader that is redefining investing through 10 of the most prominent industry awards. Each of these lists recognize the world's most innovative and influential businesses and include:

Industry awards: This year, the firm was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 for the second consecutive year, the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the 2022 Forbes Fintech 50, the WealthTech 100, and the Benzinga 2022 Global Fintech Awards, among others. Emily Ellis, Head of People, was also recognized with an Inspiring Fintech Female Award from NYC Fintech Women.

Product awards: DriveWealth recently partnered with Adaptive Financial Consulting to build a new proprietary order management system (OMS) to address increased demand in its retail brokerage business. This high-throughput, low-latency OMS, which leverages Aeron technology, was recognized as 2022's Best Collaboration/Alliance Initiative by Waters Technology's American Financial Technology Awards.

Workplace awards: The firm was listed as a 2022 New Jersey Top Workplace. Built In also honored the firm in its Best Places To Work Awards as one of its Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies in New York City for the second consecutive year.

"Our solutions are transforming the investing landscape and we're honored to see such positive industry recognition for our work," said Bob Cortright, Founder of DriveWealth. "DriveWealth's significant global growth this year can be directly attributed to the flexible scalability and customization of our platform's APIs. We look forward to remaining the primary industry choice for fintechs who are looking to empower their customers with innovative investing solutions worldwide."

These industry accolades built upon a number of milestones that DriveWealth achieved in 2022, including:

Grew its global footprint: DriveWealth built upon key partnerships in Europe (Bank of Georgia) and Asia Pacific (Toss Securities), in addition to launching new partnerships in underserved markets such as Africa (Chipper Cash) and Latin America (Sproutfi) to expand affordable access to investing. In addition to notable new partnerships, DriveWealth expanded its global footprint by establishing presences in Singapore, London, Dublin, Lithuania, and Brazil to support partners and retail investors globally.

Bolstered its innovative suite of services: DriveWealth's Fracker, its proprietary OMS that has reinvented the retail investing experience for millions worldwide, was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In addition to launching two wholly-owned subsidiaries, DriveDigital and DriveLiquidity, to offer cryptocurrency capabilities to partners and their retail investors, the company launched its Developer Dashboard to enable developers to gain free, instant access to the same resilient and scalable APIs that DriveWealth's partners access in a sandbox environment. Finally, the firm expanded its DriveAdvisory platform, a technology infrastructure solution that empowers partners to fully integrate financial advisory products into their existing apps.

DriveWealth anticipates significant opportunities for growth in 2023, supported by results included in its proprietary DriveTrends report, which showed that digital trading became increasingly popular this year among global Millennials even amid 2022 market lows a trend expected to continue into 2023. The study analyzed data from more than 12 million investors worldwide who trade fractional shares of U.S. equities through DriveWealth's network of 100+ global partners, including MoneyLion, Revolut, Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM), and Goalsetter, among others.

