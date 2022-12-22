The "Europe Zero Turn Mowers Market Comprehensive Study Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.K. is the leading European country in the zero turn mowers market. The Europe zero turn mowers market is witnessing continuous growth due to the increasing development of green acreage.
Growing awareness for sustainable products due to the initiatives taken up by the government is expected to raise the demand for cordless zero-turn mowers. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the zero turn mowers industry.
Furthermore, the expansion of green acreage by the government through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, and laws is boosting the demand for zero-turn lawn mowers. Backyards and lawn areas are highly popular among European households to increase the property's aesthetic appearance.
Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the demand for equipment in the industry.
Sustainable purchasing is increasingly gaining momentum among the consumer, resulting in the consumer preference for equipment that reduces harmful emissions, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities to battery-powered zero turn mowers in the Europe zero turn mowers market. Long battery life and lower price are the key factors to increasing the market growth of battery-powered zero-turn lawn mowers.
Key Highlights
- The U.K. accounts for more than 2,200 golf courses and has one of the most significant numbers of golf courses in Europe. Many golf courses support the demand for garden power tools in the market, leading to a surge in demand in the Europe zero turn mowers market.
- Initiatives such as greening the city of Paris between 2014 and 2020 including creating 74 acres of gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and park and garden renovations are boosting demand for zero turn mowers across the nation.
- Homeownership in Europe has been increasing continuously since 2017, with an exception in Q4 2022 due to the reduced spending induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In 2020, the number of households across Italy witnessed a steady increase, reaching around 26.1 million, boosting the country's housing sector. Hence, such expansions in the household units are expected to grow the green acreage across the residential sector, thereby increasing the Europe zero turn mowers market growth.
- Belgium's zero turn mowers market was valued at USD 56.52 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.92 Million by 2027.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities Trends
- Development of Smart Cities
- Shifting to Alternative Fuel
- Rising Demand for Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers
- Growing Landscaping Industry
Growth Enablers
- Increasing Number of Golf Courses
- Growth in Commercial Construction
- Growing Adoption of Green Spaces Green Roofs
- Focus on Promotional Strategies
Restraints
- Upsurge in Artificial Grass Use
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
- Pollution Caused by Gasoline Zero-Turn Mowers
Market Segmentation
by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric-Cordless
- Propane-Powered
by Horsepower Type
- 18HP
- 18-24HP
- >24HP
by End-User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses Other Sports Arenas
- Residential
- Government Others
by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
by Start Type
- Push Start
- Key Start
by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
by Geography
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
Key Vendors
- Deere Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- MTD Products
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ariens Company
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Greenworks Tools
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- The Grasshopper Company
- Textron
- Techtronic Industries
- WALKER MANUFACTURING
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
