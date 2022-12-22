Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - OPTT Health, the New York-based digital mental healthcare platform, is rolling out its AI Toolbox to its clinical partners. The platform has been developed with the intention of providing clinicians with quantitative tools and data-driven insights to scale-up the level of the care they provide, while maintaining the highest level of efficacy. It is also intended to enhance the treatment journey of patients and their engagements with their mental healthcare.

The toolbox, provided on a white label basis and through API's to clinics across North America (who integrate it seamlessly with their existing offerings), allows clinicians to utilize AI to create objective and quantitative mental health diagnoses and treatment plans.

OPTT's AI technology is based on co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr Nazanin Alavi's extensive clinical experience and research, including as medical director for mental health and addiction care at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and Co-Psychiatrist in Chief of the Department of Psychiatry at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

The AI Toolbox allows, for example, online CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) services to be securely delivered to patients and, through language and behavioral analysis, to create a quantitative 'rating' for the severity of a patient's mental health condition.

Based on this, the Toolbox can recommend a treatment plan, incorporating the severity of the illness, likelihood of recurrence, as well as care adherence (ie: the likelihood that a patient will drop out of a particular treatment plan). The AI toolbox recommends the right level of care (for example: social worker or psychiatrist) based on each individual patient's needs.

OPTT Health co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nazanin Alavi, comments that "very little has changed in how mental health treatment is delivered over the last 60-70 years, apart from the shift to virtual services. Clinicians are still dependent on subjective, qualitative, judgements instead of objective, quantitative ones."

The AI Toolbox avoids some of the potential pitfalls of AI-enabled healthcare, by prioritizing security, and being completely transparent in not only what recommendations it makes to clinicians, but why.

OPTT Health CEO Dr Mohsen Omrani adds that "OPTT's Toolbox is transparent, meaning that its algorithm communicates not only its outputs, but which variables have gone into that result, and why. This is essential if AI-enabled mental healthcare is going to be accepted and utilized by clinicians."

The company believes that its solutions are in higher demand than ever before, due to increased pressures on mental health services since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, and a harsher economic outlook bringing with it the potential for cuts to healthcare budgets, staffing levels and infrastructure.

"Remote diagnosis and monitoring, and the efficiencies it brings, is essential if healthcare providers are going to deliver the care their patients need, regardless of spikes in demand. Our Toolbox can put mental healthcare on the same level as physical healthcare by adding much-needed quantitative and objective insights into the clinical process - just as a clinician would with any physical health issue," states Dr. Mohsen Omrani.

About OPTT Health

Co-founded by Dr Mohsen Omrani and Dr Nazanin Alavi, OPTT Health is one of the fastest-growing digital mental healthcare companies in North America. It was awarded the Mental Health Innovation Zone Award by the American Psychiatric Association, and is the winner of the Youth Mental Health Challenge.

Media Contact

Name: Ava Zandi

Email: info@optt.health

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149249