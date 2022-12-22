Entergy Corporation: Entergy Nuclear Volunteers Ensure No Child Goes Hungry at the Holidays

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / The Entergy Nuclear headquarters team has partnered with its adopted school, North Jackson Elementary School, this holiday season to fight childhood hunger. Entergy employees donated hundreds of cans of food and other non-perishable items, which will be provided to parents and their children to ensure proper nutrition during the holiday break.

According to the Mississippi Food Network, one in five children in the state currently face hunger.

"The holidays should be a time to relax and enjoy being with family and friends," said Kimberly Cook-Nelson, chief nuclear officer for Entergy Nuclear. "My hope is that this effort can take some of the worry out of the season. I am proud of the nuclear team members who planned the drive and donated food and money."

Jocelyn Smith, principal of North Jackson Elementary School, is thankful for the partnership.

"We have a lot of underprivileged scholars who this is going to come in handy for, especially going home for the holidays for two weeks without the lunch and breakfast the school provides," said Smith. "It's going to be so impactful to our boys and girls who have food insecurities at home. Entergy has done a wonderful job making sure our scholars have exactly what they need over the holidays. We really appreciate that."

For more than 30 years, Entergy Nuclear headquarters has supported Jackson Public Schools' Partners in Education Program. Earlier this year, Entergy Nuclear announced its new adopt-a-school partner, North Jackson Elementary School, and presented them with a $10,000 grant. The team also held a back-to-school supply drive, completed beautification projects, focused on engineering and math mentoring, judged science fairs and provided in-classroom support.

North Jackson Elementary School, the largest in the north Jackson area, was recommended as a partner due to its needs, the potential impact Entergy Nuclear can have on the school and its proximity to Entergy's headquarters.

"Our partnership with the school fits perfectly with our desire to create long-term value in the areas we serve," Cook-Nelson said. "At Entergy, our stakeholders are customers, employees, owners and communities. We have an obligation to help make the lives of others better."

Karen Radosevich, senior manager of nuclear fuels supply, helped pack food for the drive.

"I would like to say thank you to every team member," said Radosevich. "Any time there's any type of drive or fundraiser, the nuclear team of dedicated professionals always shows up. The results of this food drive show once again the generosity of our team."

