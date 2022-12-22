The "Is The European Commission's Heated Tobacco Flavour Ban Out Of Bounds?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report asks and answers questions about concerns over the issue, including relevant definitions and precedents, as well as possible outcomes and effects.

The recent proposal by the European Commission (EC) to ban flavoured heated tobacco products has sparked a debate on a number of issues.

One of the most important of these is the examination of whether the EC has exceeded its powers by introducing a new legal definition the one for heated tobacco products into the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) through a delegated act.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 What is a delegated act and how does it differ from a legislative act?

3 Limits to delegated acts

4 CJEU's view on what constitutes an 'essential element of a legislative act'

5 What's next?

6 What this means

