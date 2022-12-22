Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") (http://www.edcpub.com) provides updated Conference call ID information for upcoming earnings call.

EDC will host its Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call, including a live Q&A webcast, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET). Craig White, Chief Executive Officer and President, Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Randall White, Executive Chairman, will present the Company's third quarter results and be available for questions following the presentation. Phone lines for participants will be available at (888) 396-8049. The conference ID is 88833788. Audio replays will be available following the event www.edcpub.com/investors.

