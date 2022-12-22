Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
22.12.2022 | 18:10
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the First North 25 Index

Stockholm, December 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the
results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index, (Nasdaq
Stockholm: FN25), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January
02, 2023. 

The following securities will be added to the Index on January 02, 2023:

Symbol Security Name       
ALM   ALM Equity AB       
ABSO  Absolent Air Care Group AB
HAMP  Hampiðjan hf.       
DETEC  Detection Technology Oyj 
ADMCM  Admicom Oyj        
EG7   Enad Global 7 AB     
CINIS  Cinis Fertilizer AB    
FARON  Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy 

The following securities will be removed from the Index on January 02, 2023:

Symbol Security Name      
LYKO A Lyko Group AB ser. A  
NYTTO  Svenska Nyttobostäder AB
RENEW  Re:NewCell AB      
SEDANA Sedana Medical AB    

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The First North 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest
and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth
Markets (First North Denmark, First North Finland, First North Iceland and
First North Sweden). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.
For more information, please refer to the First North 25 Index Methodology. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
