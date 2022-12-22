Roofing Contractor Magazine Announces Roofing Supply Pro to Support Roofing Distribution Industry

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Roofing Contractor Magazine and its parent company, BNP Media, are proud to announce Roofing Supply Pro, a publication dedicated to serving professionals in the roofing distribution industry.

Set to launch during the 2023 International Roofing Expo in March, the online publication will deliver content crafted for the unique business needs of roofing supply professionals. Readers will enjoy coverage on a wide array of topics, ranging from news and products to operations, branch management, sales, logistics, and more.

"As these past few years have demonstrated, supply and distribution are critical to the roofing industry," said Jill Bloom, publisher of Roofing Contractor and Roofing Supply Pro. "As the premier publication for commercial, residential and industrial roofing contractors, we are excited to expand our coverage of the roofing industry to serve roofing supply professionals."

Roofing Supply Pro is for owners, sales representatives, branch managers, credit managers, fleet managers and everyone else involved in this essential industry. Readers can subscribe for free at www.roofingcontractor.com/RSP-Sign-Upas well as sign up for eNewsletters that will send the latest news, videos, podcasts and more directly to their inboxes. Readers can also find Roofing Supply Pro on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to stay on top of the latest news.

About Roofing Contractor

Roofing Contractor, a BNP Media publication, is the premier media publication for roofers in North America, and the businesses that supply and support them. Roofingcontractor.com covers the latest news and information impacting the roofing industry on a daily basis. In addition, every month RC publishes a newly-redesigned eMagazine that delivers articles, contractor profiles, product information, and insights into the latest business, legal and safety concerns that contractors face every day. Our editorial reaches an international audience covering all aspects of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional roofing.

About BNP Media

Founded in 1926, BNP Media is a fourth-generation, family-run media enterprise headquartered in Troy, Mich. Millions of B2B professionals worldwide rely on BNP Media for superior information in a variety of trusted formats. Their magazines, websites, events, custom media, webinars, continuing education coursework, and market research insights are known for helping industry professionals succeed in business and get closer to their customers.

