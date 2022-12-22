Lenovo Celebrates 10 Years of Industry-Leading Lenovo Neptune Cooling Technology by Delivering a Broader Range of Sustainable Computing Solutions to Customers Around the World

Potsdam Institute for Climate Research (PIK) Selects Lenovo High Performance Computing Solutions to Advance Energy Efficient Climate Research

Expanded Lenovo Neptune portfolio helps customers maximize efficiency to help achieve sustainability goals and accelerate innovation



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / At SC22, Lenovo (HKSE:992)(ADR: LNVGY) celebrated 10 years of its industry-leading Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling technology by unveiling the latest high performance computing (HPC) updates, concepts and solutions designed to deliver powerful data insights to organizations of all sizes. The company showcased a broader range of ThinkSystem servers that extend sustainable computing capabilities to more customers around the globe, enabling customers to efficiently accelerate data-based insights and improve business outcomes. The company also announced that PIK has selected it's HPC and Lenovo Neptune water cooling solutions to develop its next supercomputer, which will enable a deeper understanding of climate change while deploying revolutionary energy efficiency practices.

Today's businesses are expected to serve a larger purpose with sustainable and responsible innovation. Since its launch, Lenovo Neptune has served as an industry leader in liquid cooling, helping HPC customers maximize efficiency with a broad range of alternative cooling solutions that reduce power consumption while increasing performance to accelerate computing capabilities. As enterprises modernize their IT in order to drive business intelligence, Lenovo is focused on delivering the power of HPC to every business, enabling organizations of all sizes to extract powerful data insights that help solve humanity's greatest challenges.

"As the top supercomputer provider in the world (1) and also having recently taken the top position on the Green500, we are committed to enabling the highest end supercomputing from Exascale to Everyscale, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can leverage energy efficient HPC and data management capabilities for their operations to assist customers with their sustainability goals," said Scott Tease, Vice President and General Manager of HPC and AI at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Our industry-leading Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling technology can be applied on CPUs and GPUs that scale from a single server to solutions with hundreds of racks, driving energy and performance efficiency that can be directed back into the business to help accelerate innovation and drive competitive outcomes."

PIK, a worldwide leader in climate impact research for global sustainability and solutions, has worked with Lenovo for nearly a decade on supercomputing capabilities that help scientists gain a deeper understanding of climate change and devise strategies for the sustainable development of humankind and nature. PIK selected Lenovo Neptune water cooling and HPC solutions to develop an updated supercomputer that will not only accelerate research capabilities but deploy revolutionary operational efficiency innovations intended to feed energy savings back into its building, optimizing energy usage to help meet stringent sustainability goals while increasing computing performance. Upon completion, the new supercomputer will be among the fastest in the world, rapidly accelerating data storage and processing to generate complex computer modeling that develops real-world scenarios that are used by decision makers in politics and business.

"PIK is excited to be an early customer for the 4th Generation EPYC processors on Lenovo ThinkSystem servers. As an institution dedicated to the study of the effects of climate change on natural and social systems with the goal of global sustainability, it was critical for us to reduce the carbon emissions from our computer systems as much as possible," said Karsten Kramer, Head of IT-Services at PIK. "Working with Lenovo and their HPC partner, pro-com DATENSYSTEME GmbH to deploy Lenovo's NeptuneTM liquid cooling technologies, combined with AMD EPYC processors will allow us to deliver a massive performance increase over the previous system, while actually reducing the power required to run it."

As part of Lenovo's recently announced Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio, Lenovo also unveiled the fifth generation of Lenovo Neptune Direct Water-Cooling technology, delivering a broader range of ThinkSystem servers equipped with Lenovo Neptune to capture up to 98% of the system heat and reduce power consumption by up to 40 percent. During SC22, the company showcased new high-density servers, ideal for performance-intensive solutions to help customers harness data to dramatically accelerate workloads and improve business outcomes. Additionally, the new Lenovo Neptune liquid assisted cooling solution helps customers maximize data center efficiency with CPU cooling capabilities, ideal for legacy air-cooled data centers. Lenovo's expanded water-cooling portfolio supports 4th Gen AMD EPYC and future 4th Intel® Xeon ® Scalable processors, as well as Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series, Intel® Data Center GPU Max 1550 and Intel® Data Center GPU Max 1350. It also includes NVIDIA GPUs and networking accelerators, delivering better performance.

Designed for the circular economy, Lenovo's enhanced portfolio delivers advancements in services, packaging and product design geared toward helping customers reach their sustainability goals. Innovative packaging design uses a rack integration method of shipping servers pre-installed in racks, saving over 3.5 million pounds of cardboard to date. Lenovo also recently announced the extension of its Lenovo CO2 Offset Services to select Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, helping companies offset emissions by supporting United Nations climate action projects. Additionally, recently announced Lenovo TruScale Sustainability services offer pay-as-you-go utilization that helps prevent over-provisioning and supports reduced energy consumption, while Lenovo Asset Recovery Services help with end-of-life asset disposal.

Together, these advancements help Lenovo customers meet their sustainability goals, accelerate data intelligence and support Lenovo's vision to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/thinksystem-anniversary-30/environmentally-sustainable/ to learn more about Lenovo's sustainable computing solutions and industry-leading Lenovo Neptune direct water cooling.

Lenovo (HKSE:992)(ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.

