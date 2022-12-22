Bath & Body Works Holiday

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / This holiday, Bath & Body Works associates stacked hands across our home offices, stores and distribution centers donating more than 5,000 gifts to organizations who serve families in need in underserved and underrepresented communities. Thanks to our Gingham Nation associates for sparking joy this season, and happiest of holidays to all of you, your loved ones and our customers!

