Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
22.12.22
21:45 Uhr
14,965 Euro
-0,195
-1,29 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2022 | 22:14
93 Leser
CNH Industrial Hosts Sustainability Session at Tech Day 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / At its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, CNH Industrial outlined its commitment to sustainably advancing the noble work of agriculture and construction workers.

Speakers highlighted the Company's progress in three key areas.

Stefano Fiorati, Head of Zero Emission & Advanced Drivetrain, focused on Alternative fuels, and how they are critically important to unlocking an on-farm circular economy. CNH Industrial unveiled the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor, the world's first liquified natural gas tractor. Through our partnership with Bennamann, we have created an end-to-end solution for farmers to make fuel grade liquid methane right on their farm by converting waste.

Mario De Amicis, Head of Electrification Portfolio Management, explained our Electrification roadmap. We are rolling out products that will comply with emerging regulations and offer further performance, efficiency and sustainability improvements. Specifically, the Company focuses on the New Holland T4 Electric Power, the first tractor of its kind to deliver semi-autonomous operation on an electrified utility platform.

And Kelly Manley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Transformation Officer, finished with an update on our ESG strategy. We are always working to reduce carbon emissions in our operations, products and with our customers. All without sacrificing the performance customers expect from our products.

Click here to watch the session now.

More updates from CNH Industrial Tech Day are to follow on 3BL.

CNHIndustrial BreakingNewGround Tech TechDay2022

CNH Industrial, Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733122/CNH-Industrial-Hosts-Sustainability-Session-at-Tech-Day-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
