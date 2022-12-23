Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Last Friday, Tyrant minted a NFT collection of 750 exclusive Fable Dragons, which sold out within 30 minutes of launch. The NFT funds capitalized SENS Research Foundation via a $25,000 donation to be used for a brand new 'Dragon Tyrant' scholar program designed to offer outstanding university students in-lab experience. The donation was done automatically by means of an ERC smart contract.

A legendary 1 of 1 Fable Dragon



The Fable of The Dragon ($TYRANT), is available on four exchanges with plans to build out a robust decentralized community and charity ecosystem.

A spokesman for the project explained the story as a metaphor for extending life, a theme that is gaining popularity among Web3 enthusiasts and attracting the attention of crypto leaders.

SoulFire is a brand new blockchain charity platform coming soon



The team says now they are working on debuting a brand new blockchain charity platform, "SoulFire", which should release for Beta this Winter.

More info about the platform vision, how the NFTS are utilized, etc can be found on another Official Medium post: https://medium.com/@FableOfTheDragonTyrantERC/the-creation-of-soulfire-proof-of-purpose-protocol-d8d53af01c92

