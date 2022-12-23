Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2022 | 08:10
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced the results of the semi-annual review of the
OMX Baltic 10 Index, (Nasdaq Vilnius: OMXB10), which will become effective at
market open on Monday, January 2, 2023. 

There will be no changes to the Index.

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch 

The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius,
Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in
January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index
Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



For more information:

Simona Backiene

+ 370 (664) 45020

simona.backiene@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
