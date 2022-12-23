Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Vilnius: OMXBB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 2, 2023. The following securities will be removed from the Index on January 2, 2023: Novaturas (NTU1L) Pieno Zvaigzdes (PZV1L) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. For more information: Simona Backiene + 370 (664) 45020 simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.