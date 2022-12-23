India's Sunbond Energy has developed new mono PERC modules built with 144 half-cut M10 cells and 10 busbars. They are available in power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with efficiencies of 19.83% and 21.23%.From pv magazine India India-based Sunbond Energy has unveiled a new line of monocrystalline PERC modules. Its Pacific series has power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W and efficiencies of 19.83% to 21.23%. The modules are built with 144 half-cut M10 cells and 10 busbars. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 49.15 V to 49.45 V, and the short-circuit current is 13.35 A to 13.90 A. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...