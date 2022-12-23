SEATech Ventures Corp.: SEATech Ventures Announces Its Incubatee JOCOM Holdings Corp Has Obtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced that its incubatee, JOCOM holdings Corp., an independent provider of market data analytics services in fast-moving consumer goods industry has obtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1907425/999999999522003577/xslEFFECTX01/primary_doc.xml

This is another historic accomplishment for SEATech Ventures, as the achievement solidifies SEATech Ventures' mentorship and incubation business model as innovative and resilient strategies against the macroeconomic environmental changes.

The registration statement relates to the issuance of 57,600,000 common shares in which 8,500,000 common shares currently held by SEATech Ventures Corp.

The CEO Mr Chin said: "The success of JOCOM is the culmination of years' effort from different areas of expertise, and the achievement is recognized and demonstrates the effectiveness of the mentorship and incubation business strategy of SEATech Ventures.

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://www.seatech-ventures.com

About JOCOM Holdings Corp.

JOCOM Holdings Corp. (JOCOM), a Nevada Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia subsidiary, is currently providing data analytic services that covers customer behavior and predictive customer analysis through our in-house data analytic software solution to predict future demand and intelligently manage replenishment. The intention of JOCOM is to produce reports and analytics from the data that enhance the brand's production cycles efficiency and product optimization in the sectors of fresh groceries and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products. We inspire to develop exclusive m-commerce platform and place to be the widest range of product offerings among the top online grocery platforms. Our mission is to address and develop solutions that impact the lives of both consumers and businesses through m-commerce technology, and eventually develop into a full-fledged m-commerce platform specialized in online groceries and shopping. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://jocom.my/

Forward Looking Statement

This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "future", "intend", and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this filing are good faith estimates of management as of the date of this filing. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks faced by us as described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in this prospectus.

