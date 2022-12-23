Mobilum Technologies Inc.: Mobilum Technologies Announces Second Tranche of Project Funding

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum") (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, and the first solution provider of Fiat-to-Dex Tokens rails, is pleased to announce it was granted a second tranche of project funding from one of the major credit card networks in the amount of €35,000.

The Mobilum Pay project funding has reached a total amount of €75,000. These funds support the development of Mobilum's branded wallet, Mobilum Pay. Under the terms of the project funding agreement, the Mobilum Pay wallet will serve to increase credit card usage in Poland.

The current version of the Mobilum Pay wallet is being designed to combine Mobilum's fiat to crypto onramp solution along with a debit card offering from one of the globe's largest credit card networks. Future versions of Mobilum Pay will provide payment accounts in multiple currencies, debit card issuing capabilities as well as money transferring via the network's money sending channel and more. Development of Mobilum Pay mobile wallet continues to progress. Official launch of the Mobilum Pay wallet remains on track for Q4 of this year.

"The need for better payment solutions has never been greater. Serving companies in crypto to neo banking, Mobilum Technologies continues to work with industry leaders to invest in and develop innovative global payment solutions." explains Mobilum Technologies CEO, Steven LaBella.?

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM)(OTC:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to www.mobilum.com .

