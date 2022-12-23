

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 189% at $2.84 FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) is up over 36% at $2.44 Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up over 31% at $2.27 ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is up over 25% at $9.50 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 22% at $2.98 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 19% at $72.00 51Talk Online Education Group (COE) is up over 11% at $6.80 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is up over 5% at $165.00



In the Red



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is down over 15% at $23.65 ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is down over 14% at $3.50 Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) is down over 12% at $12.85 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is down over 10% at $4.40 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is down over 9% at $2.70 MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is down over 8% at $10.06 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is down over 7% at $5.90 Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) is down over 5% at $36.00 Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is down over 5% at $14.00



