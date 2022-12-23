Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - AIM5 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIME.P) ("AIM5" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of the Corporation's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), held December 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Corporation is pleased to announce that all matters put forward before the Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Corporation's management information circular dated November 22, 2022 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

In particular, the following matters received Shareholder approval:

a) The election of the Corporation's directors; and

b) The appointment of MNP LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.

In addition to the above, the majority of disinterested Shareholders who voted at the Meeting voted in favour of the following matters:

a) Amendments to the Corporation's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Plan") in accordance with changes made to the CPC Policy and TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation subsequent to the Plan coming into effect;

b) Removing the potential consequences associated with the Corporation failing to complete a qualifying transaction within 24 months after its listing date;

c) Amending the Corporation's escrow agreements in accordance with the changes to the CPC Policy; and

d) Approving the payment of any finders' fee or commission to a Non-Arm's length Party to the Corporation upon completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in and in accordance with the CPC Policy).

Please refer to the Corporation's Circular for further details with respect to the amendments in accordance with the CPC Policy.

AIM5 Ventures

AIM5 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on August 11, 2020 and is CPC (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM5 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

For further information contact:

Zachary Goldenberg

647-987-5083

zach@libertyvp.co

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149417