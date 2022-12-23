

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nova Medical Products has recalled about 20,000 adult bed rails due to risk of entrapment and asphyxia.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the bedrail is attached, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Nova Medical Products for a free repair or replacement, depending on the model. Nova Medical Products expects the remedy to be available beginning in March 2023.



The recall involves Nova Medical Products Home Bed Rail (Model No. 6093) and Home Bed Rail with Legs (Model No. 6094). The bed rails are made of white metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle and removable fabric cover. The model number is printed on a label located on the grip handle and begins with BL6093 or BL6094.



The recalled bed rails were sold at AdaptHealth, San Diego Medical Supply, Bellevue Healthcare, CareLinc Medical Equipment & Supply and medical supply stores nationwide from January 2019 through November 2022 for between $55 and $80.



